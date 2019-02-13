MM
Apr 28, 2020
I learned a bit in terms of signal processing and the theory behind that. That could have been a course by itself, but the addition of great machine learning material made it a wonderful experience.
Sep 7, 2018
A career changer course, thanks the hand-ons which is second to none, i have gained experience which on other online course can produce, thanks to IBM for this course which timely and excellent.
By Seylan N•
Feb 13, 2019
I feel bad giving it such a low rating, but I have to be honest. I did not learn much from this course. There was nothing "advanced" about the machine learning, and image processing was only gone over in the final week, and it was mostly just an overview of the important topics/concepts. This course lacked the rigour and depth I was expecting. Maybe my expectations were too high. The assignments given were very simple. There should have been more interesting projects/assignments. The quality of the lecture videos was mediocre, in terms of both presentation and content. Someone can finish this course within a week, in fact just a few days, without even putting much effort into it. Overall this course lacked a coherent structure and it felt like it was put together in haste without much consideration for students.
By Mark M•
By MANDELA A•
By AKASH M•
Apr 9, 2020
Very well structured course and very intuitive. Was able to uderstand every concept with amazing depth and loved it. I wish my uni teachers used this style of teaching.
By Osvaldo G A•
Jun 17, 2020
The course is great if you come with the right expectations for it. Let me elaborate better, in the first place I did not know this was a bundle of 4 courses, therefore it seems this course can be better enjoyed if you follow through in the correct order, although I did not feel jeopardized while I was watching the videos and doing the exercises. It might be useful to say that I am in my last year as an undergrad for engineering, so it was smoother to tackle the dense concepts of the last week, which is Fourier Transform, although I appreciated how the instructors introduced the subject allowing a first-timer to understand it.
I am still developing my code skills, thus I expected a great challenge when I saw the word "Advanced", however in reality, I went through the tasks and exercises almost effortlessly, but the last one which felt a bit more engaging. Hence, if I could just propose one enhancement, I would propose more challenging coding exercises. In brief, the classes are clear and easy to follow, the exercises lack that right measure of challenge and are not enough, and you could complete it in a week or two just dedicating a couple of hours per day.
By varshaneya v•
Jan 3, 2019
Programming assignments were not challenging. Good course coverage.
By Youdinghuan C•
Jun 12, 2020
This is a great course. The first 3 weeks covered basics of machine learning in a succinct fashion. The programming assignments were so self-explanatory and really helped reinforce my PySpark & Watson Studio skills. The quizzes were short, and some of them quite thought-provoking. The last week on Signal processing was excellent -- the instructor did a great job using rather brief amount of time to cover dense examples with python demos.
By Rishi P•
Apr 20, 2020
This course is really spectacular. This course gave me an understanding implementation of signal processing with machine learning. This gives an introduction to handling IBM Watson and coding assignment. You get a clear cut on machine learning implementation through this course.
By Mohamed A M•
May 19, 2020
I was able to learn spark and how to use it in machine learning with different datasets and go deep in machine learning and signal processing, which wil lendose my background in the last field
By Jozeene B•
Jan 1, 2019
Such great material. I really loved working out the notebooks. I have to go back and redo the IoT starter exercise to get better accuracy, but this was awesome!
By Amardeep S•
Feb 15, 2019
In general the course is excellent. However, it had a lot of information contained for a 4 week period especially week 2. I definitely learned a lot.
By Sheen D•
Sep 1, 2019
Seriously, the guest instructor was not clear at explaining anything. I have no idea what he's saying... even while reading subtitles, it says inaudible... from time to time.
By Armen M•
Jan 4, 2020
Terrible, I am so sorry. Some parts of code I can't run in my IBM watson studio because there are not exist python 2 ,
By Johannes C•
May 28, 2020
They force students to use the IBM Watson environment and then they cancelled the free environment; this course is just a means to force students to use Watson studio, which as far as I can tell isn't any better than Google Dataproc and Google gives people a free trial version. In fact, I think that with apache Beam and Google Dataflow, Google is the system of the future and Watson is basically a lift and shift operation where the cloud mimics the old Hadoop system.
By Muhammad E•
May 8, 2019
Instructor english is very bad and the content is not clear especially the systemML section.
I am still studying the course but I fairly understand the instructor english even the subtitle has too many misspelling.
By Serg B•
Apr 24, 2020
Should be revised
By Jose E H•
Jan 13, 2019
Pretty bad.
By edoardo b•
Aug 22, 2018
I like very much the architecture-based approach of these courses/ specialization.
At the end, the goal of an Enterprise, in a general sense, is to satisfy the local or global community necessity in an effective and efficient way. Surreally with the choose of the correct technology, frameworks, languages, instructions, details.... but , at the end, what is really important is the value offered.
That said, I think, that this specialization, provides the mindset, the knowledge, the skills and tools applicable in a corporate environment. Technology is important, yes, but, from my point of view, it is most important to consider the value that is emerging from the holistic approach of all the topics in the different modules of the courses, including also the final capstone project.
Thank you very much Romeo and all instructors for this continuous learning professional opportunity
By Dmitry B•
Jan 11, 2019
This course introduces some of the most popular methods of supervised and unsupervised machine learning. While it doesn't go deep into details behind the intuition, it gives a good explanation of when and why these algorithms can be applied.
By Shakti s•
Jan 5, 2019
I would like to recommend this course this is really interesting and most interesting part is the signal processing which builds an proper understanding of the math buzzwords like fourier and wavelet transform.
5 stars to the course
By Saurabh M•
Jun 25, 2020
The concepts were very well explained . Each algorithm is explained well- with the inner workings, the math behind them and practical applications. Te programming assignments were very helpful to actually get stuff done by myself!
By Sani K•
Jul 25, 2021
I appreciated the video content and hands-on examples. I Iearned a bit in terms of signal processing and the theory behind that. Machine learning material made it a wonderful experience. Thanks to IBM for wonderful course.
By Donna L C•
Mar 24, 2021
Tough ! programming exercise...took me two days.
1 day to solve for Denied Permission
1 day to research the ###Your Code Goes Here###
and to correct syntax
I learned TONS of "How to do Things" through my research
By Pravesh S•
May 14, 2020
Good one! I liked the wavelet transform part. It was nice to visualize everything. However coding assignments are easy, almost all the codes are written, please insert some more coding part.
By Yerriswamy T•
Apr 27, 2020
Very good course and clear. It helped in revisiting many concepts of Machine Learning and signal processing. Programming sections are well structured and easy to work. Thank you teachers.