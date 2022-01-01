Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Aruba Network Automation Basics by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba networking technologies are purpose-built with automation in mind to meet the increasing demands on IT’s ability to achieve business outcomes more efficiently. In Aruba Network Automation Basics you'll get an introduction to network automation concepts, key automation tools including Python and Ansible, and how to apply network automation in practice with Aruba products. This course is great for the networking professionals who want an introduction to the world of coding, scripting, and automation....
