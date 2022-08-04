Learner Reviews & Feedback for Aruba SD WAN Basics by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
About the Course
The Wide Area Network (WAN) is the focal point for connecting different sites of an organization in a global environment. In Aruba SD-WAN Basics, you’ll get an introduction to the Wide Area Network (WAN) and how Software Defined-WAN (SD-WAN) addresses today’s IT challenges. We’ll look at how SD-WAN simplifies network operations with automation and provide greater visibility to manage security challenges. Learn the fundamentals of how the Aruba SD-WAN solution works with EdgeConnect SD-WAN Fabric to simplify deployment, operations, and monitoring.
This introductory webinar is ideal for candidates new to SD-WAN technologies. We recommend a basic understanding of networking concepts, take the free Aruba Networking Basics course for a refresh....