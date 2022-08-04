Learner Reviews & Feedback for Assessment, Interviewing and Onboarding by University of Western Australia
About the Course
Developing a robust, responsive recruitment process is one of several integrated organizational activities that must be embedded to achieve greater diversity and inclusion.
In this course, you will learn about the pivotal role recruitment plays in building and sustaining a diverse workforce and inclusive workplace. By examining some of the dominant traditional approaches to recruitment, you will understand how, in the contemporary global, social, and technological environment, many are no longer "fit for purpose," limited in their capacity to seek out diversity or recognize the employee attributes that support inclusion. For example, this course will examine how unconscious bias can compromise efforts unless expressly addressed in the recruitment process.
This course is one of four that comprise the Recruiting for Diversity and Inclusion Specialization, offered by the University of Western Australia.
Complete them all to gain an in-depth understanding of this fascinating and important topic....