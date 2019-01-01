Chevron Left
Back to Bayesian Statistics: Capstone Project

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bayesian Statistics: Capstone Project by University of California, Santa Cruz

About the Course

This is the capstone project for UC Santa Cruz's Bayesian Statistics Specialization. It is an opportunity for you to demonstrate a wide range of skills and knowledge in Bayesian statistics and to apply what you know to real-world data. You will review essential concepts in Bayesian statistics with lecture videos and quizzes, and you will perform a complex data analysis and compose a report on your methods and results....
