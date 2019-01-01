Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bayesian Statistics: Capstone Project by University of California, Santa Cruz
About the Course
This is the capstone project for UC Santa Cruz's Bayesian Statistics Specialization. It is an opportunity for you to demonstrate a wide range of skills and knowledge in Bayesian statistics and to apply what you know to real-world data. You will review essential concepts in Bayesian statistics with lecture videos and quizzes, and you will perform a complex data analysis and compose a report on your methods and results....