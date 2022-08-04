Learner Reviews & Feedback for Beer Quality: Foam by University of California, Davis
About the Course
As it is one of the most distinctive qualities of beer, achieving the perfect foam is a precise art. In this course, you’ll learn how foam affects the quality of beer. Designed for brewers of all skill levels, this online course is part of a comprehensive series where "The Pope of Foam”, Charlie Bamforth, guides you through the key markers of beer quality: flavor, foam, color/clarity, freshness and quality systems.
Through a series of riveting lectures, you will discover the science behind foam, how to measure and assess foam and how to achieve the ideal foam. By the end of this course, you will be able to apply your new knowledge to ensure excellent foam performance on your beers....