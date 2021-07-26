Learner Reviews & Feedback for Big Data Analysis Deep Dive by Alibaba Cloud Academy
About the Course
The job market for architects, engineers, and analytics professionals with Big Data expertise continues to increase. The Academy’s Big Data Career path focuses on the fundamental tools and techniques needed to pursue a career in Big Data.
This course includes: data processing with python, writing and reading SQL queries, transmitting data with MaxCompute, analyzing data with Quick BI, using Hive, Hadoop, and spark on E-MapReduce, and how to visualize data with data dashboards.
Work through our course material, learn different aspects of the Big Data field, and get certified as a Big Data Professional!...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Big Data Analysis Deep Dive
By Nguyen C D D
•
Jul 26, 2021
The course is quite simple and lack of learning resource. All you get in this course is the overview of Alibaba cloud Maxcompute. You need to purchase an ECS instance and practice yourself. The presenters in the videos spoke quite slow, seem they just read the document....