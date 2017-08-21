By King H Y•
Aug 21, 2017
The course is actually really well made, after 2 years the materials are still relevant, unfortunately it is not without it's flaws, the extreme inactivity of the teach staffs is disheartening, it is extremely unfair to paying students who are compassionate and inquisitive on learning more in depth, without the support of teaching staffs, the course quickly becomes inhuman and indifferent to students alike. If you required good teaching support to learn new things, beware, this might not be the course for you.
课程题材等其实都很完整，过了两年后还是能够被运用，可惜此课程不是没有他的缺点，教学团队根本不存在
的活跃度让人心寒，导致对有兴趣和精进深入学习，而且有交学费的同学非常不公平，没有教学团队的协助，此课程对同学们来说就很快的变成无情和无意。若你是需要助教积极协助学习新事物者，请注意, 此课程可能不适于你
By 汤和果•
Nov 11, 2015
整体感觉不错，课程介绍了BIM在数量估算以及工程模拟上的应用。案例是上个课程的第三层模型。最好是结合自己已完成的模型，那样看起来会更有成就感。不过作业有点多，尤其是要通判互评5个人，实在有点多，要等很长时间。最后一门课了，期待最后的Capstone Project！