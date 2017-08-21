Chevron Left
Back to 工程資訊管理 BIM 應用

Learner Reviews & Feedback for 工程資訊管理 BIM 應用 by National Taiwan University

4.8
stars
29 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

這門課是「CAD/BIM技術與應用」專項課程的第七門課，屬於BIM系列課程：「工程資訊管理BIM基礎」、「工程資訊管理BIM塑模」及「工程資訊管理BIM應用」的第三門課。 修習這門課之前，應具備BIM的基礎知識與BIM塑模的技能。「CAD/BIM技術與應用」專項課程的「工程資訊管理BIM基礎」、「工程資訊管理BIM塑模」課程，可提供修習這門課前所需具備的相關知識與技能。 BIM技術目前熾手可熱，廣泛的被應用在整個建築生命週期中。這門課將介紹兩項工程基礎實務的BIM應用：「工程數量估算」與「工程進度排程」。課程中會說明「工程數量估算」與「工程進度排程」的目的，並比較導入BIM技術前後，對工程數量估算與工程進度排程的影響。實作方面，學習者將會操作我們精心準備的案例，應用所學的BIM技術，估算工程數量與建立工程排程的模擬。在運用BIM技術於案例的過程中，將可深深地體驗到BIM應用的潛力。 想了解BIM在工程上的應用嗎？這門課適合具備BIM基礎能力，並想延伸應用BIM技術的人。完成此課程後，你將具備應用BIM技術於「工程數量估算」與「工程進度排程」的能力，並能據以協助實際工程專案的管理。...
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for 工程資訊管理 BIM 應用

By King H Y

Aug 21, 2017

The course is actually really well made, after 2 years the materials are still relevant, unfortunately it is not without it's flaws, the extreme inactivity of the teach staffs is disheartening, it is extremely unfair to paying students who are compassionate and inquisitive on learning more in depth, without the support of teaching staffs, the course quickly becomes inhuman and indifferent to students alike. If you required good teaching support to learn new things, beware, this might not be the course for you.

课程题材等其实都很完整，过了两年后还是能够被运用，可惜此课程不是没有他的缺点，教学团队根本不存在

的活跃度让人心寒，导致对有兴趣和精进深入学习，而且有交学费的同学非常不公平，没有教学团队的协助，此课程对同学们来说就很快的变成无情和无意。若你是需要助教积极协助学习新事物者，请注意, 此课程可能不适于你

By 汤和果

Nov 11, 2015

整体感觉不错，课程介绍了BIM在数量估算以及工程模拟上的应用。案例是上个课程的第三层模型。最好是结合自己已完成的模型，那样看起来会更有成就感。不过作业有点多，尤其是要通判互评5个人，实在有点多，要等很长时间。最后一门课了，期待最后的Capstone Project！

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder