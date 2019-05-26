Chevron Left
Çok değişkenli Fonksiyon II: Uygulamalar / Multivariable Calculus II: Applications by Koç University

4.6
stars
12 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

Ders çok değişkenli fonksiyonlardaki iki derslik dizinin ikincisidir. Birinci ders türev ve entegral kavramlarını geliştirmekte ve bu konulardaki problemleri temel çözme yöntemlerini sunmaktadır. Bu ders, birinci derste geliştirilen temeller üzerine daha ileri konuları işlemekte ve daha kapsamlı uygulamalar ve çözümlü örnekler sunmaktadır. Ders gerçek yaşamdan gelen uygulamaları da tanıtmaya önem veren “içerikli yaklaşımla” tasarlanmıştır.  Bölümler Bölüm 1: Multivar 1'in Özeti, Dairesel Koordinatlarda Entegraller Bölüm 2: Türev Uygulamalarından Seçme Konular Bölüm 3: Çok Değişkenle Zincirleme Türev ve Jakobiyan Bölüm 4: Uzayda Yüzey ve Hacım Entegralleri Bölüm 5: Düzlemde Akı Entegralleri Bölüm 6: Düzlemde Green, Uzayda Stokes ve Green-Gauss Teoremleri Bölüm 7: Stokes ve Green-Gauss Teoremleri ve Doğanın Korunum Yasaları ----------- The course is the second of the two course sequence of calculus of multivariable functions. The first course develops the concepts of derivatives and integrals of functions of several variables, and the basic tools for doing the relevant calculations. This course builds on the foundations of the first course and introduces more advanced topics along with more advanced applications and solved problems. The course is designed with a “content-based” approach, i. e. by solving examples, as many as possible from real life situations. Bölümler Bölüm 1: Summary of Multivar I, Integral in Circular Coordinates Bölüm 2: Topics of Derivative Applications Bölüm 3: Chain Derivatives with Multi Variables and Jacobian Bölüm 4: Surface and Volume Integrals in Space Bölüm 5: Flux Integrals in the Plane Bölüm 6: Green in Plane, Stokes in Space and Green-Gauss Theorems Bölüm 7: Stokes and Green-Gauss Theorem and Nature Conservation Laws ----------- Kaynak: Attila Aşkar, “Çok değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral”. Bu kitap dört ciltlik dizinin ikinci cildidir. Dizinin diğer kitapları Cilt 1 “Tek değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral”, Cilt 3: “Doğrusal cebir” ve Cilt 4: “Diferansiyel denklemler” dir. Source: Attila Aşkar, Calculus of Multivariable Functions, Volume 2 of the set of Vol1: Calculus of Single Variable Functions, Volume 3: Linear Algebra and Volume 4: Differential Equations. All available online starting on January 6, 2014...
By JORGE E M L V

May 26, 2019

Excelente curso lo recomiendo mucho ya que se aprende muchas cosas del cálculo de varias variables lo cual ayuda bastante a los estudiantes de Ciencias e Ingeniería

By Abe N

Jul 5, 2020

English subtitles are available, but the quizzes are only in Turkish

