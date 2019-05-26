Learner Reviews & Feedback for Çok değişkenli Fonksiyon II: Uygulamalar / Multivariable Calculus II: Applications by Koç University
4.6
stars
12 ratings
2 reviews
About the Course
Ders çok değişkenli fonksiyonlardaki iki derslik dizinin ikincisidir. Birinci ders türev ve entegral kavramlarını geliştirmekte ve bu konulardaki problemleri temel çözme yöntemlerini sunmaktadır. Bu ders, birinci derste geliştirilen temeller üzerine daha ileri konuları işlemekte ve daha kapsamlı uygulamalar ve çözümlü örnekler sunmaktadır. Ders gerçek yaşamdan gelen uygulamaları da tanıtmaya önem veren “içerikli yaklaşımla” tasarlanmıştır.
Bölümler
Bölüm 1: Multivar 1'in Özeti, Dairesel Koordinatlarda Entegraller
Bölüm 2: Türev Uygulamalarından Seçme Konular
Bölüm 3: Çok Değişkenle Zincirleme Türev ve Jakobiyan
Bölüm 4: Uzayda Yüzey ve Hacım Entegralleri
Bölüm 5: Düzlemde Akı Entegralleri
Bölüm 6: Düzlemde Green, Uzayda Stokes ve Green-Gauss Teoremleri
Bölüm 7: Stokes ve Green-Gauss Teoremleri ve Doğanın Korunum Yasaları
-----------
The course is the second of the two course sequence of calculus of multivariable functions. The first course develops the concepts of derivatives and integrals of functions of several variables, and the basic tools for doing the relevant calculations. This course builds on the foundations of the first course and introduces more advanced topics along with more advanced applications and solved problems. The course is designed with a “content-based” approach, i. e. by solving examples, as many as possible from real life situations.
Bölümler
Bölüm 1: Summary of Multivar I, Integral in Circular Coordinates
Bölüm 2: Topics of Derivative Applications
Bölüm 3: Chain Derivatives with Multi Variables and Jacobian
Bölüm 4: Surface and Volume Integrals in Space
Bölüm 5: Flux Integrals in the Plane
Bölüm 6: Green in Plane, Stokes in Space and Green-Gauss Theorems
Bölüm 7: Stokes and Green-Gauss Theorem and Nature Conservation Laws
-----------
Kaynak: Attila Aşkar, “Çok değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral”. Bu kitap dört ciltlik dizinin ikinci cildidir. Dizinin diğer kitapları Cilt 1 “Tek değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral”, Cilt 3: “Doğrusal cebir” ve Cilt 4: “Diferansiyel denklemler” dir.
Source: Attila Aşkar, Calculus of Multivariable Functions, Volume 2 of the set of Vol1: Calculus of Single Variable Functions, Volume 3: Linear Algebra and Volume 4: Differential Equations. All available online starting on January 6, 2014...
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Çok değişkenli Fonksiyon II: Uygulamalar / Multivariable Calculus II: Applications
By JORGE E M L V
May 26, 2019
Excelente curso lo recomiendo mucho ya que se aprende muchas cosas del cálculo de varias variables lo cual ayuda bastante a los estudiantes de Ciencias e Ingeniería
By Abe N
Jul 5, 2020
English subtitles are available, but the quizzes are only in Turkish