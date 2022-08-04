Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Career Design Lab: Change your Job, Change your Life by University of California, Santa Cruz
About the Course
If your work isn’t fulfilling, now is the time to change direction and design a life you love. This course is for people at any life stage who want a job they enjoy and a career aligned with their values. If you’re languishing at work or feel like quiet quitting is your only option, why not change careers and flourish professionally?
University of California Santa Cruz life design educator Remy Franklin will guide you through the career design process from start to finish in 4-8 weeks. You will define what is important to you in life, discover your core strengths and values, sketch out several possible career paths, and learn authentic networking strategies to help you find your next professional opportunity. Along the way, you will learn insights from design thinking, positive psychology, and career coaching that will help you maintain a positive mindset and make progress with your job search. If you’re ready to change jobs and change your life, this is the course for you....