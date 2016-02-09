AS
Dec 20, 2018
this course is help me in practical business. Teaching system is good , professors are explained in very easy way. i enjoyed learning with course era thank you.
RR
Feb 5, 2016
Excellent, Nothing better than this to brush up your basic Management skills. in my opinion every manager should enroll for this Course
By Davide•
Feb 9, 2016
This is the rating for the whole specialization.
1) Some course are nice and well done, but probably only 2-3 of the 9 (The entrepreneur one is really well done). But most of them are simply useless.
2) It's too long. For the same amount of knowledge, I could have done just 3 WELL DONE courses.
3) Most of courses are just things people read in front of a screen, without any passion or interest. And the concept are so easy I am wandering if they need to be teached at all.
4) The exam are just sloppy. Even a monkey that didn't watch the video could answer them (sometimes I try to do the same and it works. If I already know what you will ask me, which kind of knowledge are you supposed to teach me?),
5) About this project, the instructions are messed up.
In the end, I finish it because it was my first specialization, and I was lucky enough to do the interesting one at the beginning, so I feel compelled to end it, but really, I am not sure It was worth my time.
By Anthony K C•
Jul 1, 2019
Nobody is reviewing my work.
I think Coursera need to do something about the peer review system
By Bernard D V•
Nov 2, 2018
The final course of the 'Career Success Specialization'. You will have only lectures and a final project with a SWOT analysis, report & presentation. Nice way to end :)
By Diego A•
Mar 30, 2016
No TA, staff or instructor presence during the whole course. Students are left to their own devices.
By Ashay S•
Dec 21, 2018
this course is help me in practical business. Teaching system is good , professors are explained in very easy way. i enjoyed learning with course era thank you.
By Raju B R•
Feb 5, 2016
Excellent, Nothing better than this to brush up your basic Management skills. in my opinion every manager should enroll for this Course
By Brian I•
Feb 10, 2016
Great way to showcase your newly learned skills. Extreme variety of projects reviewing other people's work. Very rewarding!
By Cristiano B d O•
Dec 9, 2017
I appreciated the pratice exercises to learn SWOT Matrix!
By Deleted A•
Jun 7, 2019
The project is a great way to apply all the knowledge, however, waiting to and being graded by peers isn't always ideal. But I understand it is necessary.
By Joana P•
Jan 31, 2021
I totally recommend this course to all who want to improve their knowledge or want to have a general knowledge for the business world. The lessons are explained really good and easy to learn.
By Mario J R M•
Nov 17, 2017
Congratulations The Career Success Project, The Project, Assignments, SWOT, SWOT, CAPSTONE, Forums, Assessments, was very Special, Thank you for your kind service
By María T N G•
Sep 21, 2020
This final course help to integrate all the learning from the previous courses
By Benjie L•
Aug 6, 2016
Excellent. Thank you.
By Vivian V S•
Nov 12, 2020
Excelente curso me mostró como ser mejor persona en mi ámbito laboral y como realizar diversas técnicas que me faciliten a futuro, aprovechenlo
By Alicia P•
May 25, 2020
This has been a wonderful experience that I will surely take away. I've learned a lot and the tutors were lovely. Thank you
By Junie E - J•
Nov 13, 2020
This experience was great, I learned so much.
By kadiatou k•
Sep 17, 2020
This was a great experience!
By Jaypee B•
Mar 26, 2021
Thank you so much.
By Tabitha E S•
Sep 15, 2020
Loved this course.
By Mauy M S•
Oct 12, 2016
Great.
By Keith R•
Mar 16, 2021
Some of the course content was very good. Most of the content was not as good, and the majority of the quizzes were poorly written. 1/10 would recommend this specialization to others.
Dave Nagy and David Standen were the highlight instructors for this course.
By Manvendra S•
May 17, 2022
Very nice course overall. A great platform to learn new skills and update other ones.
By Jesús R S•
Jul 25, 2020
an excellent project with good examples to apply all the knowledge
By Mayank K•
Sep 25, 2021
best Specialization course with great faculty.
By Εύη Σ•
Jan 25, 2021
Excitful course!