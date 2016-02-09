Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Career Success Project by University of California, Irvine

4.7
stars
279 ratings
41 reviews

About the Course

The purpose of the Capstone Project in the Career Success Specialization is for you to apply the methods and techniques you learned in the series of courses to a personal experience, giving you a way to communicate your value to potential employers. You'll focus your communication, management, negotiation, problem solving, business writing, time management, finance, entrepreneurship, and project management skills into a single project that demonstrates your career readiness. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Apply the methods, techniques and skills you have learned throughout the Specialization to add value, every day, to your organization by effectively gathering, synthesizing, analyzing and presenting information 2. Develop and hone your critical thinking skills as you evaluate ideas, concepts, approaches and assumptions to arrive at a practical, yet innovative, solution to an organizational problem 3. Learn to skillfully use a powerful strategic planning tool 4. Effectively communicate information, ideas, problems and solutions to senior-level decision makers

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 42 Reviews for Career Success Project

By Davide

Feb 9, 2016

This is the rating for the whole specialization.

1) Some course are nice and well done, but probably only 2-3 of the 9 (The entrepreneur one is really well done). But most of them are simply useless.

2) It's too long. For the same amount of knowledge, I could have done just 3 WELL DONE courses.

3) Most of courses are just things people read in front of a screen, without any passion or interest. And the concept are so easy I am wandering if they need to be teached at all.

4) The exam are just sloppy. Even a monkey that didn't watch the video could answer them (sometimes I try to do the same and it works. If I already know what you will ask me, which kind of knowledge are you supposed to teach me?),

5) About this project, the instructions are messed up.

In the end, I finish it because it was my first specialization, and I was lucky enough to do the interesting one at the beginning, so I feel compelled to end it, but really, I am not sure It was worth my time.

By Anthony K C

Jul 1, 2019

Nobody is reviewing my work.

I think Coursera need to do something about the peer review system

By Bernard D V

Nov 2, 2018

The final course of the 'Career Success Specialization'. You will have only lectures and a final project with a SWOT analysis, report & presentation. Nice way to end :)

By Diego A

Mar 30, 2016

No TA, staff or instructor presence during the whole course. Students are left to their own devices.

By Ashay S

Dec 21, 2018

this course is help me in practical business. Teaching system is good , professors are explained in very easy way. i enjoyed learning with course era thank you.

By Raju B R

Feb 5, 2016

Excellent, Nothing better than this to brush up your basic Management skills. in my opinion every manager should enroll for this Course

By Brian I

Feb 10, 2016

Great way to showcase your newly learned skills. Extreme variety of projects reviewing other people's work. Very rewarding!

By Cristiano B d O

Dec 9, 2017

I appreciated the pratice exercises to learn SWOT Matrix!

By Deleted A

Jun 7, 2019

The project is a great way to apply all the knowledge, however, waiting to and being graded by peers isn't always ideal. But I understand it is necessary.

By Joana P

Jan 31, 2021

I totally recommend this course to all who want to improve their knowledge or want to have a general knowledge for the business world. The lessons are explained really good and easy to learn.

By Mario J R M

Nov 17, 2017

Congratulations The Career Success Project, The Project, Assignments, SWOT, SWOT, CAPSTONE, Forums, Assessments, was very Special, Thank you for your kind service

By María T N G

Sep 21, 2020

This final course help to integrate all the learning from the previous courses

By Benjie L

Aug 6, 2016

Excellent. Thank you.

By Vivian V S

Nov 12, 2020

Excelente curso me mostró como ser mejor persona en mi ámbito laboral y como realizar diversas técnicas que me faciliten a futuro, aprovechenlo

By Alicia P

May 25, 2020

This has been a wonderful experience that I will surely take away. I've learned a lot and the tutors were lovely. Thank you

By Junie E - J

Nov 13, 2020

This experience was great, I learned so much.

By kadiatou k

Sep 17, 2020

This was a great experience!

By Jaypee B

Mar 26, 2021

Thank you so much.

By Tabitha E S

Sep 15, 2020

Loved this course.

By Mauy M S

Oct 12, 2016

Great.

By Keith R

Mar 16, 2021

Some of the course content was very good. Most of the content was not as good, and the majority of the quizzes were poorly written. 1/10 would recommend this specialization to others.

Dave Nagy and David Standen were the highlight instructors for this course.

By Manvendra S

May 17, 2022

Very nice course overall. A great platform to learn new skills and update other ones.

By Jesús R S

Jul 25, 2020

an excellent project with good examples to apply all the knowledge

By Mayank K

Sep 25, 2021

best Specialization course with great faculty.

By Εύη Σ

Jan 25, 2021

Excitful course!

