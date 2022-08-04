Learner Reviews & Feedback for CASL Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS® Viya® by SAS
About the Course
Welcome to the CASL Programming for Distributed Computing in SAS Viya course. SAS Viya is an AI, analytic and data management platform running on a scalable, distributed, cloud-native architecture.
In this course you will learn how how to use the native CAS programming language (CASL) to leverage SAS Cloud Analytics Services (CAS), the high-performance, in-memory analytics and distributed computing engine in SAS Viya . You will learn how to use CASL to access, explore, prepare, analyze, and summarize data in the CAS server's massively parallel processing environment.
This is an advanced course, intended for learners with at least one year of programming experience with a modern language: (SAS, R, Python, SQL, and so on), and at least one year of experience working with data. To be successful in this course, you should have a general understanding of fundamental computer programming concepts and the data analytics lifecycle.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
- Understand and use various SAS Viya servers.
- Connect to the CAS server to access and manage data.
- Use CASL to explore, prepare and analyze data.
- Create reports and visualizations using SAS Viya....