Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deep learning in Electronic Health Records - CDSS 2 by University of Glasgow
About the Course
Overview of the main principles of Deep Learning along with common architectures. Formulate the problem for time-series classification and apply it to vital signals such as ECG. Applying this methods in Electronic Health Records is challenging due to the missing values and the heterogeneity in EHR, which include both continuous, ordinal and categorical variables. Subsequently, explore imputation techniques and different encoding strategies to address these issues. Apply these approaches to formulate clinical prediction benchmarks derived from information available in MIMIC-III database....