Chevron Left
Back to Deep learning in Electronic Health Records - CDSS 2

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deep learning in Electronic Health Records - CDSS 2 by University of Glasgow

About the Course

Overview of the main principles of Deep Learning along with common architectures. Formulate the problem for time-series classification and apply it to vital signals such as ECG. Applying this methods in Electronic Health Records is challenging due to the missing values and the heterogeneity in EHR, which include both continuous, ordinal and categorical variables. Subsequently, explore imputation techniques and different encoding strategies to address these issues. Apply these approaches to formulate clinical prediction benchmarks derived from information available in MIMIC-III database....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder