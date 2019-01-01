Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start: Maestro Hyperscale Network Security by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
About the Course
In this course brought to you by industry leader Check Point, they will cover the Maestro Orchestrator initial installation, creation and configuration of security group via the web user interface and SmartConsole features. This course provides a demonstration of the Maestro product. Course will prepare you for their exam, #156-412, at PearsonVUE....