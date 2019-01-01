Chevron Left
Back to Check Point Jump Start: Maestro Hyperscale Network Security

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Check Point Jump Start: Maestro Hyperscale Network Security by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

About the Course

In this course brought to you by industry leader Check Point, they will cover the Maestro Orchestrator initial installation, creation and configuration of security group via the web user interface and SmartConsole features. This course provides a demonstration of the Maestro product. Course will prepare you for their exam, #156-412, at PearsonVUE....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder