Crystal Structures and Properties of Metals by Arizona State University

About the Course

In this course, we will present atomic bonding and its relation to crystal structure and physical properties. A particular focus will be on the different types of cubic structures. There will be an introduction to planes and Miller Indices. We will discuss the principal planes in the cubic system. Their common crystallographic defects will be shown and discussed. Finally, the tensile test will be used to extract various materials parameters....
