By MALLAMPALLI V S S S•
Nov 2, 2020
excellent course
By Gunnar W•
Oct 29, 2020
I understand this is an integrative course for the previous three courses, but it adds very little - The videos and excercises basically rehash what was learned in the other three courses.
By Aidan M•
Sep 6, 2021
This course, along with the previous three in the specialisation, are by far the worst offerings I've seen from Coursera. Real minimal-effort syllabus design, the videos involved just reading bullet points with zero in-depth information, general advice or tips. For all I could tell, the instructor could have been someone that was pulled in from the street that day and asked to read some course notes to a camera. The most horrifyingly half-arsed, broken part of the course, however, had to be the assignments. Usually I really like the idea of peer-graded assignments, but the idea was so woefully implemented here that it made the assignments essentially useless. First of all, putting the SQL scripts to populate a database in order to do the assignment in the CORRECTION RUBRIC for marking OTHER people's assignments once you've finished your own, making it necessary to open the marking scheme pdf and copy & paste the commands in order to start your own assignment? The marking scheme, which in a proper peer-grading system shouldn't be available until after you have submitted an assignment! That is so obviously broken I shouldn't need to say any more, but on top of that, some of these SQL scripts didn't even run as they were given in the marking scheme; there were mistakes, inconsistencies, incomplete translations from Spanish, etc. The quizzes too followed the general theme of absolute minimal design effort to the point of leaving open the possibility that this course was put together by people who genuinely have no knowledge of the subject at all. It was painfully obvious that the questions were made by scrambling a question-answer style list of definitions, and in one quiz the exact same question was repeated, showing a lack of even the most basic proof-reading or checking of the course design. There are many more aspects of this course I could include here, but suffice it to say that absolutely nothing about it was anywhere near what I would consider an acceptable standard for an org like Coursera, and my experience in this course was enough to ensure it'll be the last one I do here.