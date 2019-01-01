Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a website with Azure Virtual Machines by Microsoft
About the Course
If your web hosting requirements aren't directly supported by the Azure Web app platform, you can leverage virtual machines to customize and control every aspect of ta webserver. In this course, you will learn how to create, configure, and manage virtual machines on Linux and Windows that host web apps.
You will look at the decisions made before creating a VM, the options to create and manage the VM, and the extensions and services you use to manage your VM. You will learn how to create a Linux virtual machine using the Azure portal. You will also see how Azure virtual machines (VMs) enable you to create dedicated compute resources in minutes that can be used just like a physical desktop or server machine. Finally, you will build and run a web application with the MEAN stack on an Azure Linux virtual machine
This course will help you prepare for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate certification. In this course, you will take a practice exam that covers key skills measured in the exam.
This is the second course in a program of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the exam. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam.
This course is part of a Specialization intended for developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. It is ideal for anyone interested in preparing for the AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam. By the end of this program you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure....