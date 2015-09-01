About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
Italian

What you will learn

  • Comprendere il ruolo del comando kubectl

  • Creare e utilizzare i deployment e creare ed eseguire job e cron job

  • Creare servizi e utilizzare bilanciatori del carico per esporre i servizi ai client esterni

  • Comprendere e utilizzare diverse astrazioni dello spazio di archiviazione di Kubernetes.

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

Introduzione al corso

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Operazioni di Kubernetes

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min)
5 hours to complete

Deployment, job e scalabilità

5 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 72 min)
4 hours to complete

Networking di Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Dati e archiviazione permanenti

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

