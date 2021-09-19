Learner Reviews & Feedback for Connect with Diverse Audiences during a Public Health Crisis by The State University of New York
Public health communicators have a duty to communicate health information with integrity, accuracy, and clarity. For messaging to be most effective, public health communicators must help their audiences draw meaningful connections with the information being shared, and connect with them in ways that foster trust and credibility.
This course emphasizes how public health communicators can segment their audiences into smaller groups, thereby allowing them to tailor messages to each group's unique needs. You will explore how public health communicators recognize and overcome underlying biases, assumptions, and stereotypes to create messaging that is rooted in empathy, as well as leverage persuasive communication strategies to frame and deliver messages in ways that appeal to audiences’ core values. You will learn to approach media interviews with confidence, adjust your communication strategy in the moment, and center your focus on your audiences and their needs....
By Stefany F P
Feb 14, 2022
the grading has been so slow - I have taken several courses and this is the first one that I have had this problem with? The course itself is great but the grading is taking much longer than usual.
By Robert B S M
Feb 11, 2022
Too shallow. Peer review every week is a waste of time. I don't need this program.