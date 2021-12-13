Learner Reviews & Feedback for The amazing world of the ethnic groups of Yunnan Province by Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Yunnan, abbreviated as Yun and called Dian for short, is a multi-ethnic province which has historically been situated in the southwest frontier of China. Over time, the ethnic minorities evolved into splendid cultures, each with their own unique social life, religious beliefs and customs. The course is taught in English and provides an introduction to 25 ethnic minorities in Yunnan Province, namely the Yi, Bai, Hani, Dai, Zhuang, Miao, Hui, Lisu, Lahu, Wa, Naxi, Yao, Jingpo, Tibetan, Bulang, Buyi, Achang, Pumi, Mongolian, Nu, Jinuo, De'ang, Shui, Man and Dulong nationalities. By participating in this course, you will gain fascinating insights into the culture of each ethnic group as we look in turn together at their geographical location, population distribution, language, costumes and diet, festivals and holidays, religious beliefs, literature and art, etc. This course aims to improve your English and bring these amazing people groups in Yunnan Province to life. we are sure you will thoroughly enjoy this course....
By Lindsey O
Dec 13, 2021
Unfortunately, the lecturers seem pretty uncomfortable speaking English. While they do speak quite good English, they seem to be unfamiliar with the language and vocabulary used in their scripts. Furthermore, it is not made clear until you watch the first lecture that this is a course aimed at ESL students. For the reasons stated in this paragraph, I wouldn’t recommend this to ESL students. The presenters come across more like students taking a speaking exam than lecturers.