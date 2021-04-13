By Carlos B•
Apr 13, 2021
This has been a brushstroke of an absolutely essential subject to delve into the public health of each population.
By Cecil C L•
Jul 13, 2021
A comment: I just want to comment that while peer reviews are good to have, they are not always well done. And I do not mean the rating given to my own assignment, but to the poor knowledge and arguments of some who dare to comment. I cite an example: "I should have included some endorsement to support what was presented." But, I must warn that in particular, my presented work is a reality and so far there is no similar proposal (that I know of). In fact, it is an Innovation work that is in the process of being applied. It is concluded then: Where can support information be obtained in this regard? It could only offer the Study and Design with the statistical models that respond to the Research question formulated for it. But that is not a requested assignment in the Course ... Best regards! https://www.coursera.org/learn/exposome/peer/M73fy/final-assignment/review/AK9gl5l8Eeu-dgqHp7df5Q
By Dhruvkumar P P•
May 18, 2022
This course is the area in which humans have to act as soon as possible. It is a course that describes how the environment around us affects our internal well-being. Knowing, assessing, relating and researching the factors that impact human health are of utmost importance and this course has truly justified how complicated it is to establish their relationship. The knowledge of internal and external exposomes, big data, networking and other similar technologies will try help us to mitigate the various problems we are collectively facing as humans.