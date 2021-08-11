SB
Feb 10, 2022
I have gain so much knowlegede for this course and will use for my business. Thank you!
SF
Aug 26, 2021
Had Sooo much Fun Learning !!! One of the best Designing Courses I've ever done
By Georgina C G•
Aug 11, 2021
I really loved this course! I recognized some topics from classes that I have taken at my college, touching on things like textiles and also the design process. I also was able to learn new things in deapth like collaoration, and trend forecasting. I have knowledge and notes to keep and to use for my career. It was great and I give 10/10! YOU WONT REGRET TAKING THIS COURSE. I am looking for more classes in the specialization category.
By Steffi f•
Aug 27, 2021
By Annu S•
Aug 1, 2021
ThankyouThankyouThank all over greatgreat learninglearning
By Shali P•
Aug 20, 2021
well super course
By Narmin A•
Jul 20, 2021
GOOD COURSE
By Alejandro U•
Oct 11, 2021
increible!
By Dominika K•
Aug 25, 2021
Content of the course is highly valuable and teachers are experienced professionals in the fashion industry. It would be better though if lecturers would speak more without reading. This would help to better focus on the content they convey. Also, it would be helpful to get feedback for the reflective writing assignments. I assume though that then the course would have to be much more expensive.
By Blessing N O•
Feb 18, 2022
I learnt so much from this course; from finding inspiration to defining shaps and silhoutte and sustainability of fashion. it is packed full.
By Stephanie B•
Feb 10, 2022
By Yifan Y•
Feb 24, 2022
Very relvent information with a holistic appapproach
By Suzana N A A A•
Nov 23, 2021
Very informative and eye opening. Thank you!
By K F•
Aug 20, 2021
Très bon cours. Merci aux professeurs !
By Nitika M•
Nov 5, 2021
Very detailed informations
By dry m•
Nov 1, 2021
THE BEST COURSE EVEEEEEER
By Shaqayeq S•
Nov 12, 2021
very helpfult hank you
By Emilly M•
Mar 7, 2022
amei
By Boukarkar I•
Jan 31, 2022
Nice
By Shilpa K•
Apr 25, 2022
Loved the course content, specially multi-functional design module where the professor says - 'Data is the new black'.
and the sub mudule : Creating products for multiple end users.