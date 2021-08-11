Chevron Left
Back to Fashion Design

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fashion Design by Parsons School of Design, The New School

4.6
stars
90 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

Fashion design is about looking to the future to innovate for today, but it is important to understand the foundation of the design process. In this course, you will learn about technological developments in fashion design, 3D and digital printing, and artisanal design and craftsmanship. You’ll explore building your brand through design aesthetics, materials, silhouettes and fit. You’ll discover the importance of collaboration with other designers and how new modes of thinking and inspiration are integral to the design process. Finally, you’ll examine the future of fashion forecasting, and how the observation of trends, social movements, politics, environmentalism, and pop culture are crucial to building your brand strategy. In this course, you'll be learning from the following Parsons faculty and industry experts: - Gabi Asfour, Parsons Faculty, Founder & Creative Director, threeASFOUR - Keanan Duffty, Parsons Faculty - Susanna Moyer, Parsons Faculty - Joshua Williams, Parsons Faculty...

Top reviews

SB

Feb 10, 2022

I have gain so much knowlegede for this course and will use for my business. Thank you!

SF

Aug 26, 2021

Had Sooo much Fun Learning !!! One of the best Designing Courses I've ever done

Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for Fashion Design

By Georgina C G

Aug 11, 2021

I really loved this course! I recognized some topics from classes that I have taken at my college, touching on things like textiles and also the design process. I also was able to learn new things in deapth like collaoration, and trend forecasting. I have knowledge and notes to keep and to use for my career. It was great and I give 10/10! YOU WONT REGRET TAKING THIS COURSE. I am looking for more classes in the specialization category.

By Steffi f

Aug 27, 2021

Had Sooo much Fun Learning !!! One of the best Designing Courses I've ever done

By Annu S

Aug 1, 2021

ThankyouThankyouThank all over greatgreat learninglearning

By Shali P

Aug 20, 2021

well super course

By Narmin A

Jul 20, 2021

GOOD COURSE

By Alejandro U

Oct 11, 2021

increible!

By Dominika K

Aug 25, 2021

Content of the course is highly valuable and teachers are experienced professionals in the fashion industry. It would be better though if lecturers would speak more without reading. This would help to better focus on the content they convey. Also, it would be helpful to get feedback for the reflective writing assignments. I assume though that then the course would have to be much more expensive.

By Blessing N O

Feb 18, 2022

I learnt so much from this course; from finding inspiration to defining shaps and silhoutte and sustainability of fashion. it is packed full.

By Stephanie B

Feb 10, 2022

I have gain so much knowlegede for this course and will use for my business. Thank you!

By Yifan Y

Feb 24, 2022

Very relvent information with a holistic appapproach

By Suzana N A A A

Nov 23, 2021

V​ery informative and eye opening. Thank you!

By K F

Aug 20, 2021

Très bon cours. Merci aux professeurs !

By Nitika M

Nov 5, 2021

Very detailed informations

By dry m

Nov 1, 2021

​THE BEST COURSE EVEEEEEER

By Shaqayeq S

Nov 12, 2021

very helpfult hank you

By Emilly M

Mar 7, 2022

a​mei

By Boukarkar I

Jan 31, 2022

Nice

By Shilpa K

Apr 25, 2022

Loved the course content, specially multi-functional design module where the professor says - 'Data is the new black'.

and the sub mudule : Creating products for multiple end users.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder