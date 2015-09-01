About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Portuguese Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Entender a diferença entre as plataformas de computação do Google Cloud

  • Entender os componentes e a arquitetura do Kubernetes

  • Armazenar imagens de contêiner no Container Registry

Course 2 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Portuguese Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 minutes to complete

Introdução ao curso 1

12 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introdução ao Google Cloud

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Introdução aos contêineres e ao Kubernetes

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
5 hours to complete

Arquitetura do Kubernetes

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Portuguese Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Portuguese



