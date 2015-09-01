About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Comprender la diferencia entre las plataformas de procesamiento de Google Cloud

  • Comprender los componentes y la arquitectura de Kubernetes

  • Almacenar imágenes de contenedor en Container Registry

Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Spanish

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Introducción al curso

26 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Introducción a Google Cloud

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Introducción a contenedores y Kubernetes

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
6 hours to complete

Arquitectura de Kubernetes

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

