By Lam C V D•
Jul 5, 2021
Basic Theory only
By Dorothy L M•
May 27, 2022
The course could have gone into it a little more. Too many broken reading links. Fill-in quiz boxes and some radio options would mark you incorrect if you were, indeed, correct. I should have reported more on those than I did. I will still try the next course in the specialiation and see how it goes.
By Tomais G P•
Aug 12, 2021
Some quizes contain very obscure answers, other than that, its a good course on data analysis for beginners.
By Paul N•
Sep 1, 2021
Information is ok but quizzes are terrible and often do not accept answers unless spelled in the exact way author requires. even adding an s can cause it to be marked wrong. I have even copied things word for word from readings or transcripts to try and make it work but still not luck. I have submitted flags but have not heard back. I will not complete the course because it is too frustrating.
By Tisha J S•
Apr 18, 2022
No help in resolving issues to move forward in the course