Chevron Left
Back to Fundamentals of Data Analysis

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Data Analysis by LearnQuest

4.0
stars
12 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

This course is the first of a series that aims to prepare you for a role working in data analytics. In this course, you’ll be introduced to many of the primary types of data analytics and core concepts. You’ll learn about the tools and skills required to conduct data analysis. We’ll go through some of the foundational math and statistics used in data analysis and workflows for conducting efficient and effective data analytics. This course covers a wide variety of topics that are critical for working in data analytics and are designed to give you an introduction and overview as you begin to build relevant knowledge and skills....
Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Fundamentals of Data Analysis

By Lam C V D

Jul 5, 2021

B​asic Theory only

By Dorothy L M

May 27, 2022

The course could have gone into it a little more. Too many broken reading links. Fill-in quiz boxes and some radio options would mark you incorrect if you were, indeed, correct. I should have reported more on those than I did. I will still try the next course in the specialiation and see how it goes.

By Tomais G P

Aug 12, 2021

Some quizes contain very obscure answers, other than that, its a good course on data analysis for beginners.

By Paul N

Sep 1, 2021

Information is ok but quizzes are terrible and often do not accept answers unless spelled in the exact way author requires. even adding an s can cause it to be marked wrong. I have even copied things word for word from readings or transcripts to try and make it work but still not luck. I have submitted flags but have not heard back. I will not complete the course because it is too frustrating.

By Tisha J S

Apr 18, 2022

No help in resolving issues to move forward in the course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder