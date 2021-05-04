SV
Jun 17, 2021
Chris is one of the most efficient, clean and To the point person who will guide you throughout and make sure you will learn the things not just complete them. Kudos to Chris.
JU
Oct 19, 2021
Excellent Course on Linux with good video presentation and reading material. Highly recommend to anyone wanting to start or continue to learn Linux Command Line.
By nitesh c•
May 4, 2021
Completed this course and obtained my first certification in Linux. It was very fun and engaging. I would recommend anyone looking at getting into Linux
By Maurice H•
Mar 20, 2021
As someone new to the Linux environment, I have to say this course was excellent. The lessons and documentation were easy to read and understand, the labs were informative and easy to follow. The presenter was well spoken and easy to understand.At no point in time did I feel overwhelmed or clueless. Definitely one of the best courses I've done on this site.
By Junaid A•
Apr 19, 2021
excellent course full of information including practical guided exercises & quizzes, i love their training methodology 1 video then reading task this keeps me on track & never let me to get bored otherwise watching the videos or reading the book make me exhausted, lastly i would thank you for this wonderful course
By Kalpit M•
Dec 5, 2020
This was a great course for me to understand the fundamentals of Linux and waiting for more courses from RedHat.
By J C•
Mar 25, 2021
Enjoyed the course, the Instructor was very clear and provided the right amount of hands on examples.
By Widasun W•
Dec 29, 2020
very intersting course. very interesting instructor.Thank you Redhat, coursera and COL-Canada
By Tomislav H•
Mar 7, 2021
Chris Caillouet is great to listen and watch.
By Miroslaw L•
Dec 8, 2020
great teacher
By Cristian•
Dec 28, 2020
5 Stars for the trainer. He is easy to follow and it is a pleasure to listen to him.
5 stars for the content. I am not a noob but I had a lot of things to learn. I hugely appreciated the ratio between theory and hands-on.
I wish there was a longer version but I realize it is a free version and I thank you very much for the time and energy you invested into creating this high-value content.
By wondwossen a•
Mar 7, 2021
What an amazing journey it had been, a learning curve for anyone who is interested to be a system administrator. Thank you coursera.
By RAHUL K•
Jan 3, 2021
Best course to get started with Redhat Enterprise Linux. Also the guided exercises gave me hands-on experience.
By DIVYANSHU T (•
May 1, 2021
It was great. I learnt about many basic commands on linux and it will definitely help me during my placements.
By Surya B V•
Jun 18, 2021
Chris is one of the most efficient, clean and To the point person who will guide you throughout and make sure you will learn the things not just complete them. Kudos to Chris.
By Jose D U•
Oct 20, 2021
Excellent Course on Linux with good video presentation and reading material. Highly recommend to anyone wanting to start or continue to learn Linux Command Line.
By Ransher S•
Apr 16, 2021
The information was very well explained both in the student guide as well as the instructional videos.
By Bruno d S d C•
Apr 23, 2021
I just loved everything in this course, easy to understand and well prepared. I Highly recommend it.
By MEHAK V•
Apr 27, 2021
taught very well
By Dharmendra S•
Mar 8, 2021
u
s
e
f
u
l
training
By Abdalla B•
Jan 19, 2022
For anyone who's interested in learning Linux/Unix, this is the gate, this is the start, and this is the foundation. I personally recommend beginners to start here as this course will give them the stepping-stones for a skill that is highly needed in almost most of the world's enterprises. Learning Linux is a must nowadays, and RHEL is the number one used distribution in the world. This course will provide you with a coverage with everything you need to know about Linux, and sets you up perfectly to continue with you learning journey towards other professional Red Hat certifications like the RHCSA, Ansible, Openshift ...etc. I highly recommend this course, the instructor Chris Caillouet is one of the best people that i ever learned anything from. His approach to fundamentally break and segment in-depth skills in a comprehensive brain-digestible manner in beyond impressive.
Many years in the future, I'll come back and say "I started from here".
By Jeffrey V•
Jul 30, 2021
This is a really great intro into RHEL--and also Linux, in general. I've been using Linux for a long time, and RHEL for the past year, and this course is even valuable for those who already know RHEL. It never hurts to brush up on one's knowledge of a subject. One should never assume that they know everything. Whether a prospective student is a beginner or a Linux veteran, this is a good course.
By Subramani M•
Apr 28, 2022
The course covers the basics and fundamentals of Linux that is well explained in detail by the tutor. As a beginner, it is more helpful to me learning the Linux basics and looking forward to complete the next courses. Thanks to Redhat and Coursera for the learning oppurtunity and bringing the best to us.
By Sami Y M s•
Nov 3, 2021
The course material helps you to dive into the real-world application of the Redhat system. A lot of exercises and labs. I highly recommend the course to anyone starting with linux in general! Thank you Redhat for this course, and thank you Mr.Chris Caillouet for your instruction ^_^
By Şəlalə H•
May 16, 2022
Very good.It is amazing for people who just started to elarn Linux and Red Hat and also for people who already using Linux but doesn't have strong fundamental knowledge.You can find deep and easy answers to all your questions about Red Hat/Linux fundamentals with this course.
By Eholo C S•
Sep 19, 2021
This course will give you the necessary skills and basic commands to handle perfectly a Linux system at a basic level. I also liked the instructions and guided exercises given by a Red Hat staff member. It is a good base to prepare for the RHCSA Certification.
By Shareq•
Jun 22, 2021
I thinks it's just a trailer of how an enterprise looks in production environment.
so don't lose momentum and get it done.
"I would like to suggest coursera to provide specialization coureses in Linux system administration on the certification point of view."