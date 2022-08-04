Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Startups by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course describes what it means to be an entrepreneur and clarifies some of the distinguishing characteristics of technology entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurial concepts, processes, & support systems are introduced from a holistic perspective. Methods and strategies for idea and opportunity recognition and development are provided to help identify new product ideas and solutions. Core concepts introduced include market gap analysis, sustainable competitive advantage, vision, mission, and customer value proposition.
Getting Started with Startups can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....