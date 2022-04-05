By SIDDHARTH P D•
Apr 5, 2022
Extremely poor assignment guide. Most of assignments have ambiguous instructions wasting a lot of time
By Jason I•
Apr 4, 2022
The content overall is good and the course has potential, but the developer lacks attention to detail in the programming assignments; the programming assignments are also repetitive. If you just want to understand a very high level of how to apply a DNN to a healthcare problem using PyTorch, this will get you started. Hopefully the next courses in this specialization are better.
By Aart S•
Apr 19, 2022
This should not be on Coursera! The lab assignments are filled with errors. No one gets the results they ask.
There is no feedback from the course directors on the disscussionforum!!
By Dodge H•
Apr 23, 2022
The assignments are not related to the course at all. No extra help or knowledge were given before we hit the training of python or pandas.