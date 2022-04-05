Chevron Left
Back to Health Data Science Foundation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Health Data Science Foundation by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

This course is intended for persons involved in machine learning who are interested in medical applications, or vice versa, medical professionals who are interested in the methods modern computer science has to offer to their field. We will cover health data analysis, different types of neural networks, as well as training and application of neural networks applied on real-world medical scenarios. We cover deep learning (DL) methods, healthcare data and applications using DL methods. The courses include activities such as video lectures, self guided programming labs, homework assignments (both written and programming), and a large project. The first phase of the course will include video lectures on different DL and health applications topics, self-guided labs and multiple homework assignments. In this phase, you will build up your knowledge and experience in developing practical deep learning models on healthcare data. The second phase of the course will be a large project that can lead to a technical report and functioning demo of the deep learning models for addressing some specific healthcare problems. We expect the best projects can potentially lead to scientific publications....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Health Data Science Foundation

By SIDDHARTH P D

Apr 5, 2022

Extremely poor assignment guide. Most of assignments have ambiguous instructions wasting a lot of time

By Jason I

Apr 4, 2022

T​he content overall is good and the course has potential, but the developer lacks attention to detail in the programming assignments; the programming assignments are also repetitive. If you just want to understand a very high level of how to apply a DNN to a healthcare problem using PyTorch, this will get you started. Hopefully the next courses in this specialization are better.

By Aart S

Apr 19, 2022

T​his should not be on Coursera! The lab assignments are filled with errors. No one gets the results they ask.

T​here is no feedback from the course directors on the disscussionforum!!

By Dodge H

Apr 23, 2022

T​he assignments are not related to the course at all. No extra help or knowledge were given before we hit the training of python or pandas.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder