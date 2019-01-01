Learner Reviews & Feedback for Household Surveys for Program Evaluation in LMICs by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
This course provides an introduction to household surveys for program evaluation in low-and middle-income countries. The course will equip you with skills to:
1. Explain what coverage is, why it’s important in evaluations, and how it is measured
2. Describe what household surveys can and cannot measure
3. Plan, implement, and analyze household survey, including:
4. Calculate an appropriate household survey sample size
5. Explain the resources required for a household survey
6. Identify an appropriate sampling design
7. Design a questionnaire
8. Describe challenges for coverage survey planning and implementation
9. Present and describe how the RADAR tool can be used
The development of this course was supported by a grant from Government Affairs Canada (GAC) for the Real Accountability, Data Analysis for Results (RADAR) project....