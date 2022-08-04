Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Mining for Smart Cities by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
About the Course
Internet of things (IoT) has become a significant component of urban life, giving rise to “smart cities.” These smart cities aim to transform present-day urban conglomerates into citizen-friendly and environmentally sustainable living spaces. The digital infrastructure of smart cities generates a huge amount of data that could help us better understand operations and other significant aspects of city life.
In this course, you will become aware of various data mining and machine learning techniques and the various dataset on which they can be applied. You will learn how to implement data mining in Python and interpret the results to extract actionable knowledge. The course includes hands-on experiments using various real-life datasets to enable you to experiment on your domain-related novel datasets. You will use Python 3 programming language to read and preprocess the data and then implement various data mining tasks on the cleaned data to obtain desired results. Subsequently, you will visualize the results for the most efficient description....