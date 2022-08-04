Chevron Left
This course will give you an insight into the formative years of “Korean” culture and thought and uncover together who were the earliest people we could describe as being “Korean.” Korea is unique, but not of a single origin. Through this course, you will rediscover “Korea” today as a unique linguistic-cultural continuum. And from this, you may gain a deeper understanding of yourself by acknowledging the various factors that have influenced you to form your mature identity....
