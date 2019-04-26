Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovation Demystified: Tools for Finance Professionals by Association of International Certified Professional Accountants
About the Course
Introducing the tools, methods and mindset that will enable contributions to any organizations’ innovation agenda, this course illustrates practical techniques specific to driving innovation. You will learn how and why leading, measuring, and executing innovation takes tools, methods and mindset different from those used to operate an established business. The course addresses the special perspective, opportunities and requirements of accounting and finance professionals, who are uniquely positioned to build a modern partnership with their Digital, Transformation, Product, Marketing, Technology, Operations and other colleagues to help their organization’s innovation efforts succeed. The topics covered will provide you with the ability to:
Describe how innovation can help your organization stay ahead of customer or user needs and other trends needed to survive.
Recognize the top barriers to innovation in your organization
Describe the role of leadership in creating and supporting a mindset of innovation
Explain how the nine elements of the Seek, Seed, Scale framework can be applied as a set of principles and tools within your role to effectively set you up as an innovation enabler for your business or industry.
Recognize areas of opportunity to leverage your skills as a finance professional to assist your business’ innovation efforts, and where these can be enhanced and expanded with new learning....