Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intel Telco Cloud Transformation by Intel
About the Course
Evolving the network infrastructure doesn’t come without complexity and challenges. Addressing the tremendous data growth, supporting multiple clouds, securing networks and increasing automation are just a few. Intel Telco Cloud Transformation offers a broad summary of the key drivers for Network Transformation with convergence of technology advancements supporting the continued growth and changing nature of Data and the Opportunities for exciting new Services and Solutions in the Telco Cloud Network. The Telco Cloud continues to evolve to support these new opportunities with the need to manage existing and new services from the Network Edge to the Core, where new business models, services and innovation demand operational agility, resource utilization, efficiency and scalability to improve Total Cost of Ownership and improved end user experience....