Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Service Innovation and Management by Northeastern University

About the Course

This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course. In this course, you will learn about the importance of successful execution and management of service innovation. The course focuses on the internal management of business processes necessary to deliver improved services to customers and patients, increased profitability, and build long-term customer loyalty and engagement. You will experience elements that are critical for the effective execution, implementation, and evaluation of the various strategic aspects of achieving organizational goals, with an emphasis on the initiatives and key organizational change elements. Through guided project work, you will have an opportunity to apply these concepts to services and internal business processes at your own organizations. Additionally, the course has been designed to help you become familiar with a framework of service and process redesign. ...
