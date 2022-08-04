Chevron Left
Back to IoT Communications and Networks

Learner Reviews & Feedback for IoT Communications and Networks by Institut Mines-Télécom

About the Course

By presenting the building blocks of IoT network architecture, this MOOC will help the learners to adapt to the fast changing environment in the communication for Industrial IoT. The IoT world represents billions of sophisticated objects such as sensors, actuators and meters that are deployed nearly everywhere, in homes, hospitals, factories, cities, and connected to the Internet. But with limited capacity in terms of memory storage, computational power and energy, how these objects can assure network reliability and timely transmission ? That is what you'll learn in this course : how can we set up wireless communication and networking in IoT to achieve these goals ? This course has received financial support from the Patrick & Lina Drahi Foundation....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder