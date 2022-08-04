Learner Reviews & Feedback for IoT Communications and Networks by Institut Mines-Télécom
About the Course
By presenting the building blocks of IoT network architecture, this MOOC will help the learners to
adapt to the fast changing environment in the communication for Industrial IoT.
The IoT world represents billions of sophisticated objects such as sensors, actuators and meters that are deployed nearly everywhere, in homes, hospitals, factories, cities, and connected to the Internet. But with limited capacity in terms of memory storage, computational power and energy, how these objects can assure network reliability and timely transmission ?
That is what you'll learn in this course : how can we set up wireless communication and networking in IoT to achieve these goals ?
This course has received financial support from the Patrick & Lina Drahi Foundation....