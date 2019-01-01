Learner Reviews & Feedback for Jakarta Persistence (JPA) by LearnQuest
About the Course
This course takes the student through a variety of labs exploring the interaction between Java Object Domain Models and Relational Database Tables, this is becoming the standard approach for database access in Java Applications. The course will illustrate how using meta data annotations, you can map domain objects to database tables, and class properties to columns in those tables for CRUD operations. The student will use numerous Query strategies to retrieve data from a database and consume the data in their applications with minimal effort. The course will talk about the how these meta data annotations can also map compositional and inheritance relationships between classes and a database schemas....