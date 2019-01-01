Chevron Left
Back to Java Data Access - SQL Primer

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Java Data Access - SQL Primer by LearnQuest

About the Course

This course will introduce the student to the basic concepts of SQL for interaction with Relational Databases. It will illustrate basic SQL statements to create and query tables, leverage table relationships through joins and subqueries, insert and update table rows. It is, however, only intended to cover the basics needed in order for the student to progress onto the Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) and Jakarta Persistence (JPA) courses in the Data Access Specialization....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder