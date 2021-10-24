Chevron Left
Back to Juniper Networks Automation Using Python and PyEZ

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Juniper Networks Automation Using Python and PyEZ by Juniper Networks

About the Course

This course will introduce you to fundamental concepts of a programming language called Python. After introducing you to Python concepts, the course describes how to apply those concepts to network automation using Junos PyEZ, a free Python library from Juniper Networks. This course demonstrates using Python and Junos PyEZ to automate the management of Junos OS devices....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Juniper Networks Automation Using Python and PyEZ

By Kirill P

Oct 24, 2021

The course is really good, but sorry, there are a mistakes in every test. Please fix it.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder