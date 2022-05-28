This course introduces you to the Junos operating system (Junos OS) that runs on Juniper Networks routers, switches, and security devices. You will learn Junos OS automation concepts and principles and how Junos OS configuration management and operations can be performed using popular automation tools. You will also learn about Extensible Markup Language (XML) and how it is used to store Junos OS device configuration and exchange data with external automation tools. Students new to the Junos operating system (Junos OS) are encouraged to view the first module which provides an overview of Junos Operating System prior to beginning the automation and DevOps content.
Basic understanding of the OSI model and the TCP/IP protocol suite Basic understanding of computer networking concepts
- Network Reliability Engineering
- network automation
Introduction to DevOps
About the Juniper Networks Junos Platform Automation and DevOps Specialization
This specialization demonstrates the basics of Junos OS DevOps automation Tools, protocols and technologies. This specialization covers basic DevOps principles, Junos APIs, and the Network Configuration Protocol (NETCONF). It focuses on using Python, Junos PyEZ, Ansible, and the Junos Representational State Transfer (REST) API to automate Junos platforms. Extensible Markup Language (XML), JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), and YAML Ain't Markup Language (YAML) are introduced as data formats that facilitate Junos automation.
