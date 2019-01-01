Learner Reviews & Feedback for Kids with Cancer Still Need School: The Providers Role by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
This course will help you understand and address the challenges parents and families face regarding schooling after a cancer diagnosis.
When a child is diagnosed with cancer, families can be overwhelmed learning about and managing this new and frightening reality. As they adjust to the new normal of ongoing treatment, school may be the farthest thing from their mind. However, as their oncology health care provider, you have a critical role in starting conversations about schooling. Even for your youngest patients, it is important to talk with parents and caregivers about schooling issues early and often.
This course gives you easy access to Roadmaps that help parents learn and take action so their child can access schooling supports for which they are eligible.
The modules will give you the skills and resources needed in order to support parents to use the information provided in the parent-informed Roadmaps. We hope that completing this course will help you make small changes in your everyday practice that can make a big change in how well parents can advocate for their child's schooling needs....