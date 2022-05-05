Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Launching Your Music Career by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

After you've acquired the various tools and strategies to build your music career, it's time to put those skills to work! In this course, you will acquire the skills to manage a variety of professional endeavors including self-management, freelance performing, and launching a private lesson studio. Perfect for the young professional or a seasoned pro looking to diversify their portfolio career....

By THERESIA ( M P

May 5, 2022

Extremely useful information for real world application. Glad I took this class.

