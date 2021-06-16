Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linguistic Diversity, What for? by Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
About the Course
What is linguistic diversity? What are its implications and opportunities? How is diversity around the world? How is it experienced, understood and managed in different contexts? What is your knowledge and experience about languages and diversity?
In this course we approach linguistic diversity and multilingualism not only from a theoretical point of view, but also from a perspective oriented to help understand and manage various contexts that emerge from diversity in different environments of social interaction.
The contents will cover aspects related to the conceptual and legal frameworks and to specific cases of linguistic diversity. You are invited to enrich these contents with your contribution.
Through this course, we hope to create a platform of sharing and discussion in order to enrich all participants’ knowledge, open perspectives and encourage the defense and promotion of linguistic diversity.
You can see the promotional video of the course at this link: https://youtu.be/aVzCKGtuNPY
Join us!
This course has been designed by Linguapax International, with the support of the Department of Culture and the Department of Foreign Action, Institutional Relations and Transparency of the Catalan Government and with the collaboration of the UNESCO Chair in Linguistic and Cultural Diversity of the Institute of Catalan Studies....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Linguistic Diversity, What for?
By Paulin G M R
•
Jun 16, 2021
This course is excellent. Highly recommended for all language lovers.