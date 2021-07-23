Learner Reviews & Feedback for Multilevel Modeling by Erasmus University Rotterdam
About the Course
In this course, PhD candidates will get an introduction into the theory of multilevel modelling, focusing on two level multilevel models with a 'continuous' response variable. In addition, participants will learn how to run basic two-level model in R.
The objective of this course is to get participants acquainted with multilevel models. These models are often used for the analysis of ‘hierarchical’ data, in which observations are nested within higher level units (e.g. repeated measures nested within individuals, or pupils nested within schools). In this type of data causes of outcomes (e.g. the performance of pupils in schools) are located both at the level of the individual (e.g., own and parental resources), and at a higher, contextual, level shared by some of the individuals (e.g. characteristics of the class and of the teacher). Because of this, the assumption of 'independent observations' is violated with hierarchical data, but multilevel modelling can easily account for that. Moreover, multilevel modelling can easily deal with missing data (in most circumstances).
This course is designed and presented by Dr. Joran Jongerling on behalf of the Erasmus Graduate School of Social Sciences and the Humanities (EGSH, www.egsh.eur.nl) of the Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Should you have any questions about the organization or contents of the course, please send us an email at contact@egsh.eur.nl....
By Andres F P A
Jul 23, 2021
Very nice introduction to multilevel analysis. Everything is explained from scratch in a nice step-by-step process. Although it seems there is one video missing regarding multilevel with longitudinal data.
By Adriana R V
Nov 2, 2021
Good course. Only it would have been great to share the example data. Thanks!
By Domingo
Oct 30, 2021
Good videos and exercises. I feel like the course gives a good overview of the most important points regarding multilevel modeling. However, there are loose ends in several places, where the exercises don't seem to fully make sense (maybe having being changed but not adapted?!) or there is no way to obtain support (no answers in discussion forums).