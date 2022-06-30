About this Course

What you will learn

  • Identify and use core technologies required to support effective MLOps.

  • Configure and provision Google Cloud architectures for reliable and effective MLOps environments.

  • Adopt the best CI/CD practices in the context of ML systems.

  • Implement reliable and repeatable training and inference workflows.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 minutes to complete

MLOps の基礎の概要

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading
21 minutes to complete

MLOps を使用する理由と条件

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min)
7 hours to complete

Kubernetes の主要コンポーネントの理解（任意）

7 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 101 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

AI Platform Pipelines の概要

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)
3 hours to complete

AI Platform でのトレーニング、調整、提供

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

AI Platform 上の Kubeflow Pipelines

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min)
1 hour to complete

AI Platform 上の Kubeflow Pipelines の CI / CD

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min)
2 minutes to complete

まとめ

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

