Learner Reviews & Feedback for My Favorite Lectures @ HKUST by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
In 1994, the HKUST University Council established "The Michael G. Gale Medal for Distinguished Teaching" to commemorate the late Founding Council Member, Mr Michael G. Gale, for his distinguished service and outstanding contributions to the development of the University.
Every year, the Medal is awarded to a member of the academic staff who best exemplifies continued pursuit of excellence, devotion to teaching, and the ability to inspire and motivate others. The recipient is representative of the high quality of teaching and learning that the University offers and promotes.
This course aims to showcase our students’ favorite lectures conducted by their favorite teachers who are also the Medalists. Each speaker would share with the learners his/her teaching philosophy which is vividly illustrated in the module. The course contains four modules and in each we will feature one HKUST Michael G. Gale Medal recipient.
Go to this page to see a course overview video: https://youtu.be/tWES7MPtyPE
Please note that this course DOES NOT offer a course certificate....
By Noche, A G D
Jan 5, 2021
I was able to acquire more experience being a student and ideas coming from fellow learners. Plus the lecture style of each lecturer is added enriching experience for me.