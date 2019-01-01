Learner Reviews & Feedback for Try RRI! A guide for Responsible Research and Innovation by University of Amsterdam
About the Course
In this online course you will learn how to apply Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) in your own work. First by understanding why it is important to act responsibly in your research and innovation processes at all.
In a second step, you will get introduced to several tools that will help make your own work in research and/or innovation more aware by introducing concepts of RRI. In addition, we will present inspiring examples and cases from the NewHoRRIzon RRI pilots, which effectively applied RRI in different sciences. Finally, you will see how you can consider R&I processes from different viewpoints by conducting exercises....