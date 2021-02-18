Chevron Left
4.4
stars
41 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

Code and run your first python program in minutes without installing anything! This course is designed for learners with limited coding experience, providing a solid foundation of not just python, but core Computer Science topics that can be transferred to other languages. The modules in this course cover inheritance, encapsulation, polymorphism, and other object-related topics. Completion of the prior 3 courses in this specialization is recommended. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You'll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to small, approachable coding exercises that take minutes instead of hours....

Top reviews

SA

Aug 4, 2021

Excellent course with proper material, Practice exercises, Lab tool for hands on training, backed with Assignments / Tests. Thanks to my learned instructors

AS

Jul 9, 2021

The theory explanation combined with the practical exercises was just perfect for me. Thanks a lot Codio.

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Object-Oriented Python: Inheritance and Encapsulation

By أحمد م ف م س

Feb 18, 2021

Very nice Course.. I love this way of teaching ..it's simple, clear and funny ..the environment is really comfortable for writing your code ..when I need help I found it in the same day for support team.I hope to see more courses .. but I would like to see lab in form of exercise then the experience will be 100/100

By Saeed A

Aug 5, 2021

By Duc P A N

Sep 20, 2021

Overall, the course is good. It provides many exercises, labs to help you have a deep knowledge after learning concepts.

By Ammar S

Jul 10, 2021

By Sunithamma S

May 4, 2022

Object-Oriented Python: Inheritance and Encapsulation - really good to do course to get knowlege

By Mingzheng(Michael) H

Nov 17, 2021

Thank you, Codio, for this excellent course on Python!

By Hariharan M

Jul 8, 2021

Really enjoyed the course! Nice way of teaching.

By Jonathan L

Jun 11, 2021

T​he course was well presented and the duck flying game was fun. The Codio answer checking could be less literal. Even a one character difference in the output is flagged as wrong, which is frustrating when your answer is correct.

By gundavarapu s s 3

Aug 10, 2021

it has a good difficulties for problem solving and understanding. but it will take some time to get good results. finally it is good to join in this course. :-)

By Samina n

Aug 25, 2021

good learning with coursera

By Akash K

Jul 4, 2021

Good course for beginners.

By Nirupam D

May 6, 2022

Very helpful

