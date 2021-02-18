SA
Aug 4, 2021
Excellent course with proper material, Practice exercises, Lab tool for hands on training, backed with Assignments / Tests. Thanks to my learned instructors
AS
Jul 9, 2021
The theory explanation combined with the practical exercises was just perfect for me. Thanks a lot Codio.
By أحمد م ف م س•
Feb 18, 2021
Very nice Course.. I love this way of teaching ..it's simple, clear and funny ..the environment is really comfortable for writing your code ..when I need help I found it in the same day for support team.I hope to see more courses .. but I would like to see lab in form of exercise then the experience will be 100/100
By Saeed A•
Aug 5, 2021
By Duc P A N•
Sep 20, 2021
Overall, the course is good. It provides many exercises, labs to help you have a deep knowledge after learning concepts.
By Ammar S•
Jul 10, 2021
By Sunithamma S•
May 4, 2022
Object-Oriented Python: Inheritance and Encapsulation - really good to do course to get knowlege
By Mingzheng(Michael) H•
Nov 17, 2021
Thank you, Codio, for this excellent course on Python!
By Hariharan M•
Jul 8, 2021
Really enjoyed the course! Nice way of teaching.
By Jonathan L•
Jun 11, 2021
The course was well presented and the duck flying game was fun. The Codio answer checking could be less literal. Even a one character difference in the output is flagged as wrong, which is frustrating when your answer is correct.
By gundavarapu s s 3•
Aug 10, 2021
it has a good difficulties for problem solving and understanding. but it will take some time to get good results. finally it is good to join in this course. :-)
By Samina n•
Aug 25, 2021
good learning with coursera
By Akash K•
Jul 4, 2021
Good course for beginners.
By Nirupam D•
May 6, 2022
Very helpful