Learner Reviews & Feedback for Object Oriented Development using C# by Jordan University of Science and Technology
About the Course
Object oriented programming is a widely utilized programming paradigm and one of the main technical skills required to land a software engineering position in any IT company. This course equips you with the required technical skills to design and develop high-quality object-oriented software systems using the C# programming language. The course focuses on the C# programming language since it is one of the most used programming languages in the industry. With the C# programing language, you can create a wide range of software systems including Console applications, Windows desktop applications, mobile apps, TV apps, web applications, game programming, etc. The course starts with the basic C# programming, then introduces the main concepts of object oriented programming. After that, the course covers the arrays and generic data collections. Finally, the course covers the language integrated query (LINQ) concept in which you will be able to query data from various data sources. In addition to the in-video-quizzes, at the end of each module, there will be a practice quiz and a graded programming assignment.
Consider enrolling in this course, if you are an Arabic speaker who has finished a bachelor degree in IT and looking for a software engineering position to make the world a better place to live in and get a decent salary but lack the knowledge in object-oriented programming. If you are an undergraduate IT Arabic speaker student who is struggling in programming and keen to learn object-oriented programming so you can find a software engineering position immediately after you graduate, we highly recommend this course for you. However, if you are not in the IT field and passionate to change your field to be a software engineer, this course is the perfect fit for you with extra effort. Keep in your mind that this course expects you to have quality time to apply what you learn in the course and do the required educational activities including coding assessments.
To be successful in this course, you should have basic experience in any programming language such as C#, Java, Python, Javascript, C++, PHP, etc....