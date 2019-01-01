Learner Reviews & Feedback for Population Health: Panel Management Next Level by Universiteit Leiden
About the Course
How can you, as a healthcare professional, identify patients that share the same risk of an adverse event? How do you transform your healthcare practice in such a way that you are not only able to provide proactive care but you are also able to improve the health of populations at risk?
In this course you will learn how to apply the panel management approach to tackle these questions in order to change from reactive to proactive care.
You will learn how to empanel (patient)groups that share the same risk and how you can allocate the appropriate intervention to each panel of patients. From there you will dive into ways to transform current workflows for optimal in-reach and out-reach care both at the cultural and behavioral change level. As a final step you will learn how to evaluate both effectiveness and process based on the triple aim. This will give you insight into what can be improved in the next panel management cycle.
This course will help you gain an understanding of the panel management approach and enable you to change from reactive to proactive care.
This course is part of the Leiden University Master Programme Population Health Management. If you wish to find out more about this programme check-out the course Fundamentals of Population Health Management at: https://www.coursera.org/learn/fundamentals-population-health-management...