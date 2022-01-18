Chevron Left
Back to Patient Perspectives on Medications: Qualitative Interviews

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Patient Perspectives on Medications: Qualitative Interviews by University of Copenhagen

About the Course

This course teaches you how to explore the patient perspective on medicines using qualitative interviews. You will learn how to design, conduct and analyse data in a small interview study. The course is related to the course Understanding Patient Perspectives on Medications, but each course can be taken separately. Please note! In this course you will carry out a small qualitative interview study and to get the most out of this endeavour, we highly recommend that you engage in the discussions: share your thoughts and experiences – and respond to the reflections and questions of your peers. The course is created by Susanne Kaae, Lourdes Cantarero-Arevalo, Katja Taxis, Anne Gerd Granas, Anna Birna Almarsdóttir, Lotte S. Nørgaard, Sofia K. Sporrong, Johanne M. Hansen, Martin C. Henman, Solveig N. Jacobsen and Ramune Jacobsen....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Patient Perspectives on Medications: Qualitative Interviews

By TIAN R

Jan 18, 2022

I love it！

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder